Fannie and Freddie tap the brakes on backing some riskier loans - WSJ

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.7% ) are cutting back on the proportion of loans they back to borrowers with small down payments and mortgages to borrowers who shoulder large amounts of debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The two government-sponsored enterprises, currently under Federal conservatorship, are reducing their activity in mortgages that are intended to make homeownership more affordable as part of an effort to lower risk.

“Some of this really is a reflection of the increased emphasis and focus on: let’s do what we need to do to get out of conservatorship,” FHFA director Mark Calabria told the WSJ in an interview.

The shift adds to the debate over how much risk the GSEs should take on to make homeownership achievable for modest-income borrowers. Critics say the shift could run against Fannie and Freddie's mission to make homeownership more accessible and more affordable.

As the companies prepare to return to the private sector, the actions to lower risk should limit defaults and generate more profit, which would appeal to potential investors.

Specifically, Fannie and Freddie are tightening requirements are around backing mortgages to borrowers with only 3% down payments.

They're also pulling back on loans made to borrowers who spend more than 43% of their monthly incomes to mortgage and other debt.