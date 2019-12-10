Sage Therapeutics to advance Huntington's candidate SAGE-718; shares up 2%

Citing encouraging Phase 1 data, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE +1.6% ) plans to advance allosteric NMDA receptor modulator SAGE-718 to Phase 2 for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD), an inherited disorder in which nerve cells in the brain progressively degrade resulting in uncontrollable movements in the limbs, face and upper body in addition to cognitive and psychiatric problems.

Results from a 14-day open-label Phase 1 showed a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile and improved performance in six HD patients who received daily doses of SAGE-718. Additional data will be presented at a medical conference in 2020.