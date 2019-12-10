Freeport LNG launches commercial operations

The Freeport liquefied natural gas project in Texas has started commercial operations at its first liquefaction train, project partners Osaka Gas and JERA announce.

The two partners have each contracted for half of Train 1’s total offtake capacity of 4.64M mt/year under 20-year liquefaction tolling agreements.

The new supply is expected to further weigh on spot prices, which already are at their lowest ever for this time of the year.

Freeport LNG has three trains, each with a liquefaction capacity of 5M mt/year.

