Goldman teams with startup to explore quantum computing - WSJ

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.4% ) is extending a partnership with QC Ware, a quantum-computing startup, to look at "various possibilities for applying quantum computing across the bank," Paul Burchard, managing director at Goldman's R&D division told the Wall Street Journal.

Though no commercial-grade quantum computer has been built yet, the technology has the potential to sort through a huge number of possibilities in almost real time to come up with a probable solution.

QC Ware uses the cloud to connect businesses with early-stage quantum-computing hardware providers such as D-Wave Systems, Rigetti Computing, and IBM. It also helps customers develop quantum algorithms and applications.

The startup will help Goldman determine whether quantum computing could be used to speed up a computational algorithm called Monte Carlo, which the financial sector uses to calculate the theoretical value of an option.

Using traditional computers, these calculations can take hours to compute option prices and risks for a large portfolio of complex trades.

Quantum computing could also accelerate AI-based calculations that help determine trading strategies for clients, Burchard said.