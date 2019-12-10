No additional risk to Lake Superior from Enbridge pipeline, Minnesota says

Enbridge (ENB +0.9% ) CEO Al Monaco says an updated environmental review released yesterday by Minnesota's commerce department is a "good outcome" but declines to speculate on when its Line 3 pipeline replacement project will be completed.

The Minnesota agency concluded the replacement of the aging Line 3 would pose no serious threat to Lake Superior in a crude oil leak.

At the company's investor day in New York, Monaco said the Minnesota Public Utilities Board will allow comment on three topics - adequacy of the final environmental impact statement, the certificate of need and the routing permit - at a one-day oral hearing on Dec. 19, with the comment period closing in mid-January.

"We think it's a good outcome that the PUC is going to have a comment period related to all three of those items," the CEO said.

Stifel analysts estimate a Jan. 1, 2022 startup date for the U.S. portion of the pipeline, much later than ENB's last official estimate of H2 2020; the Canadian side entered service on Dec. 1.