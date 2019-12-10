Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives secures two wind construction project awards totaling $115M

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA -1.3% ) division, IEA Constructors, received a pair of substantial wind energy project awards in Texas, the awards are valued at more than $115M.

One award is for construction of the Raymond Wind Farm in Willacy and Cameron counties, valued at ~$53M. The other award is for the West Raymond Wind Farm in Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron counties, valued ~$62M.

The scope of work includes construction of project roads, WTG foundations, and erection of turbines. Work on both projects is scheduled to begin in December with full operation by December 2020.