Boeing reports 30 orders of 737 MAX in November

Boeing (BA -0.6% ) says orders for its troubled 737 MAX rose incrementally last month, with two firm orders for 30 jets.

But YTD, the company has lost a net 84 orders for commercial planes, amid the MAX grounding and moves by some customers to cancel MAX orders or convert them to other Boeing models.

Boeing reports a net increase with 11 commercial airplane orders in November, well behind rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which recorded orders for 219 commercial airplanes during the month.

Airbus YTD has logged orders for 940 planes and is on pace to easily win the annual order race with Boeing.

The European planemaker also will win the annual aircraft delivery battle with 77 planes in November vs. 24 for Boeing; for the year, Airbus has delivered 725 planes vs. 345 for Boeing, on pace for the U.S. company's lowest full-year deliveries since 2008.