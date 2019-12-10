Sky-high projection on McDonald's P.L.T sales

UBS extrapolates some data out of the test by McDonald's (MCD +0.2% ) test of Beyond Meat (BYND +0.4% ) burgers at select locations in Ontario. The firm forecasts the fast-food chain could sell as many as 250M P.L.T (plant, lettuce. tomato) burgers a year in the U.S. if the alternative protein sandwich was rolled out nationally.

"We believe Beyond Meat has a first-mover advantage - for now - but it appears a door remains open for McDonald’s to refine its P.L.T. offering before introducing a plant based patty in the United States," observes UBS analyst Steven Strycula.

McDonald's describes the P.L.T. as being made with a juicy, plant-based Beyond Meat patty and served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo-style sauce, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of processed cheddar cheese. Importantly, the patties are cooked on the same grill as other burgers, meat-based products and eggs. The P.L.T has 460 calories, 42 grams of carbohydrates and 25 grams of saturated fat. The level of sodium is 38% of the daily recommended value, while the burger also contains iron (20% DV), calcium (15% DV), vitamin A (15% DV) and vitamin C (20% DV).