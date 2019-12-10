Franklin Resources drops after November AUM signals 'red alert'

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) slides 3.1% after the firm's preliminary November AUM levels are seen as "troubling" by Citi analyst William Katz.

Assets under management of $691.3B at Nov. 30, 2019 declined 30 basis points from October 31, 2019, falling short of Citi's estimate by 40 bps, Katz wrote.

The miss, which he describes as a "red alert", "likely reflects deeper-than-modeled net outflows."

Katz keeps BEN rating at neutral.

Quant rating on BEN is Bearish; and Sell-Side average rating is also Bearish (8 Neutral, 6 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).