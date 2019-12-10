Vodafone CEO calls for more 5G suppliers

Vodafone's (VOD -0.3% ) chief executive is calling on the industry to consider a variety of options when it looks for 5G equipment vendors.

That comes against the backdrop of increasing pressure and sanctions on China's Huawei.

Huawei, Nokia (NOK +0.4% ) and Ericsson (ERIC -1.1% ) are all very good vendors, CEO Nick Read says at a Brussels conference, and the industry needs to set the bar high on security but also "make sure we have a policy of widening the vendor ecosystem." (h/t Bloomberg)

"We're just saying to Europe: Let's not discriminate."