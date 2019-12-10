CF cut to Sell equivalent at Bernstein on falling Chinese coal prices

CF Industries (CF -2.7% ) falls sharply after Bernstein downgrades shares to Underperform from Market Perform with a $37 price target, citing its expectation of lower nitrogen prices, driven by falling Chinese coal prices.

Bernstein's Jonas Oxgaard says he shares the consensus view that demand should be strong in 2020 but does not believe this additional demand will move the intercept on the cost curve enough to offset the declining coal price.

CF's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.