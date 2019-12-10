Stocks turn mixed amid conflicting trade headlines

In a familiar scenario, the three major U.S. stock averages are mixed in midday trading as trade headlines push indexes one way or another.

The S&P 500 is flat, while the Nasdaq holds onto a 0.1% increase ; the Dow edges down 0.1% .

Before the open, futures for all three U.S. stock averages rose into positive territory following reports that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were planning on a delay of new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that were set for Dec. 15.

Since then, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Dec. 15 tariffs are "still on the table."

"The president has indicated if the short strokes remaining in negotiations do not pan out to his liking that those tariffs could go back into place,” said Kudlow at a Wall Street Journal conference today.

For North American trade, though, the outlook is brighter. House Democrats reached an agreement with the White House to move forward with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trump's revamped version of Nafta.

By S&P 500 industry sector, information technology ( +0.3% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) outperform the broader market, while real estate ( -0.7% ) and materials ( -0.5% ) lag the most.

The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 3 basis points to 1.847%.

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $59.19 per barrel; gold increases 0.3% to $1,468.60 per ounce.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600, Germany's DAX, and the FTSE 100 each closed down 0.3% ; France's CAC 40 ended the session up 0.2% .