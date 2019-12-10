Peloton slides after Citron takes aim

Citron Research isn't sitting out the Peloton (PTON -6.7% ) debate, firing off a negative report and issuing a 2020 price target of $5.

The short-selling research firm points to Peloton's elevated enterprise value per subscriber, which at $15,631 is way above the level for Planet Fitness ($533), Fitbit ($47), Netflix ($895) or Stitch Fix ($794).

The overall business model is attacked in detail within the report.

Citron also notes that Peloton currently has a float of ~40M shares, but an upcoming lockup expiration in March frees up ~240M shares for sale. That adds to volatility potential.