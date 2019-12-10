Medallion Bank launches initial public offering of preferred stock

Medallion Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial (MFIN +0.8% ) has launched an initial public offering of shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, par value $1.00 per share, with a liquidation amount of $25/share.

Medallion Bank’s Series F Preferred Stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.”

Medallion Bank intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, increasing Medallion Bank’s capital levels, growing its consumer loan portfolios or redeeming some or all of its outstanding Senior Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.