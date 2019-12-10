Palladium roars to record $1,900/oz. on South Africa power cuts

Palladium spot prices (NYSEARCA:PPLT) push past $1,900/oz. for the first time ever as South Africa's power crisis halts mining production in the country, exacerbating supply concerns and extending the metal's record run.

Spot palladium recently was +1% at $1,901.27/oz., after hitting an all-time high $1,903/oz.

"South Africa produces 40% of world's palladium and the ESKOM outages are hitting some mines, giving palladium just that extra nudge above $1,900," says Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO, but after 13 straight positive sessions, "it wouldn't be surprising to see some consolidation, though the overall trend continues to look positive."

Scarcity concerns over palladium already have helped lift the metal by ~50% in 2019, due to its large demand in the auto sector.

Other metals also gained on the South African outages, with platinum +3.1% at $922.40/oz., the highest since Nov. 21, and silver +0.4% to $16.66/oz.; spot gold only +0.1% at $1,463.66/oz.

