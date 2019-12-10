Chimerix down 21% despite positive DSTAT data in MDS and AML

Results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Chimerix's (CMRX -20.6% ) dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in patients with refractory myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at ASH in Orlando.

Nine MDS and 11 AML patients were enrolled. 15 were evaluable via bone marrow biopsy after cycle 2 with DSTAT. The 20 participants received a median of three cycles.

Investors appear disappointed with the 27% (n=4/15) response rate, including one complete responder and three bone marrow complete responders (incomplete peripheral blood count recovery), significantly lower than the 89% complete response rate in a Phase 2 study assessing CX-01 + chemo, albeit in newly diagnosed AML patients.

Nine had stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 87% (n=13/15). Two patients progressed. Median overall survival was 221 days.

A Phase 3 study in newly diagnosed AML patients is next up.

The company exclusively in-licensed the candidate, a new chemical entity derived from the anticoagulant heparin, from Cantex Pharmaceuticals in July.

