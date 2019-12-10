Libya OK's Total purchase of Waha stake from Marathon Oil

Libya's National Oil Corp. says it approved Total's (TOT +0.1% ) $450M purchase of Marathon Oil's (MRO) stake in the country's Waha concessions.

NOC says TOT committed to invest $650M to increase production by 180K bbl/day at the North Gialo and NC 98 fields and allocate $150M toward corporate social responsibility.

NOC had been examining the deal for the 16.33% stake in Waha, which closed in March 2018, and considering whether to intervene.

The state-run Libya firm owns 59.18% of the Waha concessions; other stakeholders are ConocoPhillips with 16.33% and Hess with 8.16%.