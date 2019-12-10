PACCAR orders up extra dividend

PACCAR (PCAR -0.2% ) says its board of directors declared an extra cash dividend in the amount of $2.30 per share.

The extra dividend is payable on January 8, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 20.

The company also notes that it had share buyback authorization of $430.5M as of September 30. 2019.

"PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many years," says PACCAR CEO Mark Pigott.

Source: Press Release