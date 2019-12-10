RBC less constructive on Upwork's CEO change

Yesterday, Upwork (UPWK -5.5% ) announced that President and CEO Stephane Kasriel would step down at the end of the year.

The board appointed current Chief Marketing & Product Officer Hayden Brown will step into Kasriel's roles, effective January 1.

Kasriel will remain on as an advisor and in a board seat until the 2020 annual meeting.

RBC analyst Mark Mahaney says, "Management changes like this make us less constructive on Upwork."

Mahaney praises UPWK's long-term story and expects the near-term investments to continue to grow.

RBC maintains an Outperform rating and $20 price target on Upwork. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.