Argus drops estimates on Coca-Cola European Partners

Argus issues a cautious assessment on Hold-rated Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP +0.1% )

"We expect weakening demand, particularly in the UK and France, and margin deterioration caused by investments in new packaging and products to continue over the next 12-15 months," notes analyst John Staszak.

The firm lowers its 2019 dollar-based EPS estimate to $3.05 from $3.10 and 2020 EPS estimate to $3.30 from $3.46.

"We believe that CCEP shares are fairly valued at 16.7-times our revised 2019 EPS estimate, in line with the peer average," sums up Staszak.