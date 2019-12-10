Moelis mulls boosting its bankers' pay; shares -5.0%

Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC) falls 5.0% after its founder, Chairman, and CEO Ken Moelis speaks at Goldman Sachs's financial conference.
Speaking about the company's pretax margin staying within 25%-27% since it went public in 2014, Moelis said, "That's a fair band over the long haul."
The company is thinking about "taking something out of the margin in terms of the comp ratio," bringing that to the "low-60s to mid-60s in order to make sure that this team is on the field" for what happens over the next five years.
Still, he said, "the decision isn't made yet."
