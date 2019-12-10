BofA bullish on under-owned semi stocks

Bank of America says several major semiconductor companies are under-owned by funds, creating an "attractive opportunity."

Nvidia (NVDA +1.2% ) is "owned by 28% of fund managers with 0.90x weighting (vs. semis at 1.19x)," says BofA.

Analyst Vivek Arya says NVDA is "well positioned to address some of the largest and fastest-growing parts of technology," including gaming, self-driving cars, and AI.

BofA also sees Synopsys (SNPS) as "particularly attractive" since the company is "under-owned and underweight" by funds.