Limelight Networks issues initial guidance for FY2020

Limelight Networks (LLNW -4.2% ) expects FY2020 revenue to be between $220M to $235M; GAAP EPS between $(0.10) to $0.00; Non-GAAP EPS between $0.00 to $0.10; Adjusted EBITDA between $25M to $35M; Capital Expenditures between $25M to $30M.

“Our business has meaningfully improved through 2019. We are confident that our 2019 exit run rates will be strong, which gives us conviction in our ability to deliver against our 2020 guidance. We believe the four quarters in 2020 will show sequential revenue growth and related margin improvements. Our plan is to continue to invest in the business to capture growth opportunities. At the same time, the business model leverage should be evident in the anticipated improvement in operating margins and free cash flow in light of the expected decline in capital expenditures,” said Bob Lento, Limelight’s Chief Executive Officer.