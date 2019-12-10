Seeking Alpha

Mexico funds advance as USMCA moves forward

SA News Editor

A number of Mexico-focused funds gain after House Democrats the Trump administration reach an agreement to proceed with the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWWrises 1.7%; if the advance holds, that would be the ETF's biggest gain since Nov. 1.

The USMCA passage would be a "shot in the arm" for investment in Mexico, JPMorgan economists Gabriel and Ben Ramsey said in a note.

Though headwinds remain, it's still better than no deal, they wrote.

Mexico Fund also gains 1.7%.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:MEXX) jumps 4.5%.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, MEXX

