Mexico funds advance as USMCA moves forward

A number of Mexico-focused funds gain after House Democrats the Trump administration reach an agreement to proceed with the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) rises 1.7% ; if the advance holds, that would be the ETF's biggest gain since Nov. 1.

The USMCA passage would be a "shot in the arm" for investment in Mexico, JPMorgan economists Gabriel and Ben Ramsey said in a note.

Though headwinds remain, it's still better than no deal, they wrote.

Mexico Fund also gains 1.7%.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:MEXX) jumps 4.5% .

