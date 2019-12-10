Netflix sees The Irishman rolling past 40M viewings

Netflix (NFLX -2.3% ) Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos gave out some viewership numbers on The Irishman during his talk at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City today.

Sarandos says 26.4M households made its way through at least 70% of the 3.5-hour film. Sarandos expects the Scorsese epic to draw about 40M household views in the first 28 days of streaming. He noted that both tallies undercount the number of people that actually watched the film as many people gather to watch the film together under one household account.