Entercom launches $100M add-on offering of 6.500% senior secured second-lien notes due 2027

Entercom Media Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Entercom Communications (ETM -1.9% ) to offer $100M of the Issuer’s 6.500% senior secured second-lien notes due 2027.

Net proceeds of this offering will be used to partially repay existing indebtedness under senior secured term loan facility.

The notes are being offered as additional notes under an existing indenture, dated April 30, 2019, pursuant to which the Issuer previously issued $325M in aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% senior secured second-lien notes due 2027.