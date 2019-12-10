Whitney Tilson has something to says about the stellar share price performance of AutoZone (AZO +7% ) over the last ten years, which ranks it near the top of the retail sector.

"I hope you're sitting down, because AutoZone has bought back an astounding 84% of its outstanding shares since 1998," writes Tilson.

"As a result, while earnings have grown sixfold, earnings per share grew by 34 times since 2001," he calculates.

Tilson reminds that the buyback magic at AutoZone can be traced back to Eddie Lampert when he was an activist investor.