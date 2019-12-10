Cigna in talks to sell non-health benefits unit to New York Life - WSJ

New York Life Insurance is in negotiations to buy a unit from Cigna (CI -3% ) that sells non-medical insurance products to employers in a deal that could be valued at as much as $6B, WSJ reports.

Potential buyers including MetLife (MET -0.6% ) and Sun Life Financial (SLF +1% ) also are vying for company, but New York Life recently emerged as the leading contender, according to the report, which says Cigna hopes to reach a deal by year-end.

Cigna is said to have been seeking a buyer for its business that sells life, accident and disability income insurance to employers for their workers, a move that would help the company focus on its core business.