Pembina challenges FERC-backed Oregon pipeline route shift

Jordan Cove LNG developer Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.5% ) is pushing back against an alternate pipeline route recommended by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff for the 229-mile Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline in Oregon, S&P Global Platts reports.

The final environmental impact statement that FERC released last month found most of the impact from the Jordan Cove project would be reduced to less-than-significant levels, but it flagged adverse effects on 18 federally listed or proposed threatened and endangered species.

The FERC EIS said the proposed route change would offer "significant environmental advantage," but also would increase the number of private lands crossed, potentially adding to land acquisition needed for the project, which has faced a series of permitting challenges.

PBA finds fault with FERC's conclusion, saying "no compelling scientific reason exists" that the route variation offers significant environmental advantages.