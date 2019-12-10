SL Green rises 3.5% in two-day advance

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) rises 1.5% in addition to a 2.0% gain on Monday, the day the REIT held its investor day.

The company unveiled its 2020 FFO guidance of $7.25-$7.35 per share, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $7.10; the top end of the range exceeds the highest analyst estimate of $7.30.

2019 FFO per share guidance is $6.98-$7.02 vs. consensus of $6.97.

In addition, SLG said a "special dividend may be coming."

In an example of how the special dividend would work, it could pay $100M special dividend with 80% in stock and 20% in cash.

It would then execute a reverse stock split of 1.000/1.0109, which would bring the number of shares outstanding to the same number as before the payment of the special dividend.

Retained cash would be used to continue its share repurchase program.