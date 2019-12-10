U.S. airline traffic stays solid

U.S. airlines are expected to see holiday traffic increase 3% to 47.5M passengers for the 18-day winter holiday travel period from December 19 to January 5, according to a forecast from Airlines for America.

Airlines are offering 88K additional seats per day and 884 more flights per day this year to accommodate the extra demand.

The busy winter holiday season follows a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period when TSA screenings rose to more than 26M. December 1 was the busiest day in the agency's history.

The strong traffic is taking place even with the Boeing 737 Max grounded.

