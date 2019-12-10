First Quantum pours cold water on takeover talk

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -1.8% ) says it has not received any takeover approaches, including from Rio Tinto (RIO +0.3% ), since it last quashed rumors in September.

While the company was surprised by this week's share purchase by Jiangxi Copper, there's no chance that will lead to a takeover bid either, First Quantum President Clive Newall tells Bloomberg.

Jiangxi initially approached First Quantum about acquiring a minority stake in its Zambian assets, Newall says, adding that as part of those talks, the company required Jiangxi to sign a non-disclosure agreement that restricts it from buying more than 20% of First Quantum shares.

The restriction will not expire for "at least a couple of years" and was negotiated to eliminate any possibility of a takeover play by the Chinese miner, he says.

As for the Rio rumors, Newall says the talk is just "scuttlebutt" and the company has not received takeover interest from anyone since September, when it previously denied takeover interest.