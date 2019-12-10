Max out Apple's Mac Pro for $52,599

Apple's (AAPL +0.6% ) Mac Pro launches today with a starting price of $5,999, which includes 32GB of RAM, an 8 core Intel Xeon CPU Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Maxing out the specs on the new Pro will cost $52,599. The Verge has the full list of upgrades (and cost per upgrade) that add up to that impressive total. Screen sold separately.

The Mac Pro is meant for video, audio, and photography professionals. The Pro is available for purchase now with delivery as soon as next week.