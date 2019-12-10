Uber, Lyft can raise prices to profit - Barclays
Dec. 10, 2019 3:51 PM ETUBER, LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Barclays analysts say Uber (UBER +0.9%) and Lyft (LYFT -0.5%) are well-positioned to achieve profitability.
- The group of analysts cites a Barclays analysis of about 2.4B taxi and ride-hailing trips in NYC and how raising prices affected the number of rides. The introduction of a congestion tax in the city provided a natural experiment for the price elasticity of demand.
- Barclays says the companies can raise prices to achieve a profit with only a small impact on volumes, which disproves "a key piece of the bear case."