Uber, Lyft can raise prices to profit - Barclays

Dec. 10, 2019 3:51 PM ETUBER, LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor24 Comments
  • Barclays analysts say Uber (UBER +0.9%) and Lyft (LYFT -0.5%) are well-positioned to achieve profitability.
  • The group of analysts cites a Barclays analysis of about 2.4B taxi and ride-hailing trips in NYC and how raising prices affected the number of rides. The introduction of a congestion tax in the city provided a natural experiment for the price elasticity of demand.
  • Barclays says the companies can raise prices to achieve a profit with only a small impact on volumes, which disproves "a key piece of the bear case."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.