HSBC to pay $192M under deferred prosecution agreement

HSBC (HSBC -0.3% ) helped U.S. taxpayers hide more than $1B in income and assets from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and agreed to pay $192M to resolve the matter under a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the agreement, prosecution against HSBC Switzerland for conspiracy will be deferred for three years to allow the bank to demonstrate good conduct.

The bank unit agreed to pay $60.6M in restitution to the IRS, which represents unpaid taxes resulting from HSBC Switzerland's participation in the scheme. It also agreed to forfeit $71.85M to the U.S., which represents gross fees that the bank earned on its undeclared accounts between 2000 and 2010, and a $59.9M penalty.