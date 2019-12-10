EnLink Midstream rallies on back of Devon Energy's STACK partnership

EnLink Midstream (ENLC +15.2% ) surges for the second straight session on heavy volume and has jumped ~25% so far this week.

ENLC said this morning it planned a webcast and conference call in mid-January to discuss its 2020 financial guidance and strategy, to include the partnership announced today between Devon Energy - a former affiliate and primary customer of the company - and Dow Inc. to further develop acreage in Oklahoma's STACK play.

Investors may see the DVN news as hope for the start of a rebound in oil and gas activity in Oklahoma, where last month the company said it had cut the number of rigs it operated in the Anadarko shale to zero.