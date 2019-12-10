EnLink Midstream rallies on back of Devon Energy's STACK partnership

EnLink Midstream (ENLC +15.2%) surges for the second straight session on heavy volume and has jumped ~25% so far this week.
ENLC said this morning it planned a webcast and conference call in mid-January to discuss its 2020 financial guidance and strategy, to include the partnership announced today between Devon Energy - a former affiliate and primary customer of the company - and Dow Inc. to further develop acreage in Oklahoma's STACK play.
Investors may see the DVN news as hope for the start of a rebound in oil and gas activity in Oklahoma, where last month the company said it had cut the number of rigs it operated in the Anadarko shale to zero.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ENLC