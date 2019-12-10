White House is pushing to get USMCA through Congress this year

The Trump administration will "push hard on passing the implementing bill before the end of the year," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated the upper chamber would vote on the USMCA trade agreement in 2020.

via Bloomberg.

Earlier today, House Democrats reached an agreement with the White House to move forward with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement; the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the agreement next week.

Mexico ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, MEXX, HEWW, FLMX

Canada ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA, FCAN