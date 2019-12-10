Oi CEO to exit post Jan. 30

Oi (NYSE:OIBR.C) says its CEO Eurico de Jesus Teles Neto will exit the position Jan. 30.

The board says it will appoint a substitute CEO and formally inform the judge in its reorganization process as well as Rio de Janeiro's Public Prosecutor Office in the context of an incident that is under judicial secrecy.

Search warrants were served today by Brazilian prosecutors as part of a probe of alleged payments from Oi-Telemar Group to a company owned by one of the sons of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Those payments amounted to 132M reais (about $31.8M).