Ollie's higher after earnings topper
Dec. 10, 2019 4:16 PM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)OLLIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) is higher after comparable sales fall by 1.4% in Q3 to miss the consensus estimate for a 1.1% drop, but the company's top line and bottom line both came in ahead of expectations.
- The company says margins improved slightly in the quarter as an increase in merchandise margin, partially offset by higher supply chain costs as a percentage of net sales
- The retailer expects FY20 revenue of $1.419B to $1.43B vs. $1.43B and FY20 $1.95 to $2.00 vs. $1.99 consensus.
- Ollie's also disclosed the hiring of John Swygert as CEO following the death of Mark Butler.
- Shares of Ollie's are up 12.19% AH to $67.71.