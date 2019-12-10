PennyMac Mortgage turns to stock offering for capital raise

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) starts an offering of 8M common shares of beneficial interest.

Underwriters will have a 30-day option from the date of the offering to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares.

Plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding its investment activity, which may include investments in credit risk transfer securities, mortgage servicing rights, mortgage-backed securities and new products such as home equity lines of credit or prime, non-qualified mortgage loans, as well as the repayment of indebtedness and working capital.