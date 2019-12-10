Dave & Buster's +3% after guidance satisfies

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales fell 4.1% in Q3 to fall a bit short of the consensus expectation for a 4.0% decline. The decrease in comparable store sales was driven by a 4.6% decline in walk-in sales, which was partially offset by a 0.7% increase in special events sales. Comparable store sales decreased 3.9% in Amusements & Other and 4.4% in Food & Beverage.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 13% to $39.8M during the quarter vs. $40.9M consensus.

Looking ahead, D&B sees full-year revenue of $1.347B to $1.354B vs. $1.338B to $1.359B prior view and $1.35B consensus.

Shares of Dave & Buster's are up 2.55% in AH trading to $41.00.

