Invesco AUM gains 0.6% during November

Invesco's (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management of $1.20T at Nov. 30, 2019 rises 0.6% from the end of October.

The increase was driven by favorable market returns and non-management fee earning AUM, partly offset by net outflows in money market AUM, net long-term outflows, and foreign exchange.

Foreign exchange reduced AUM by $0.4B.

Equity AUM of $582.6B increased from $567.9B at the end of October; fixed income AUM of $281.6B fell from $282.0B; balanced AUM of $65.7B vs. $65.4B at Oct. 31, 2019; money-market AUM of $88.4B fell from $94.1B; alternatives AUM of $183.6B slipped from $185.8B.

