RPT Realty, GIC form shopping center joint venture

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) forms a new joint venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

RPT contributes five properties valued at $244M to the joint venture, called RPT-GIC Venture (RGV), and receives$118.3M in gross proceeds for the 48.5% stake in RGV that was acquired by GIC.

GIC also commits up to $200M of additional capital over the next three years to fund its share of potential future acquisitions of grocery-anchored shopping centers in target markets in the U.S.

RPT keeps a 51.5% stake in RGV and will receive property management, construction management, and leasing fees from RGV.

The company will also be responsible for the day-to-day management of the properties as well as sourcing future acquisitions for the joint venture.

The contributed assets were 97.7% leased at Sept. 30, 2019.