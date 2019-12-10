Stocks finish flat as wait-and-see mindset prevails

Stocks endedlittle changed as investors awaited firm news on whether the U.S. would follow through on raising tariffs on Chinese imports on Dec. 15 and as the Federal Reserve finishes its monthly policy meeting tomorrow.

"Market participants are so used to headlines turn out to not be true that they are waiting to see what will be confirmed by administration officials," says Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

But on another trade front, House Democrats announced an agreement with the Trump administration on a deal with Mexico and Canada.

Most S&P 500 sectors wavered near their flatlines through the session, with real estate (-0.7%) and materials (-0.6%) posting relatively large declines while energy (+0.2%) and health care (+0.2%) ended higher.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the two-year yield rising 3 bps to 1.65% and the 10-year yield ending unchanged at 1.83%.

WTI January crude oil settled +0.3% to $59.24/bbl.