App suspension hits Zedge Q1 results

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) saw revenues drop and operating losses widen in fiscal Q1 results after a buggy app hit the company's user numbers.

Monthly active users in the last 30 days dropped 14.2% to 29.7M; buggy code in a technology integration with a third-party ad partner caused Google Play to temporarily suspend the company's app and recommend an uninstall.

MAU was down 28.4% in well developed markets and dropped 4.6% in emerging markets.

Revenues fell nearly 15%, and operating loss grew to $745K from a year-ago loss of $581K.

Total installs rose 16.4% to 409M, paid subs increased 53% sequentially to 198,000, and average revenue per MAU was flat at $0.021.

Premium gross transaction value rose to $192,000, from a year-ago $41,000 and last quarter's $167,000.

Cash flow from operations was $352,000, down $569K Y/Y.

Shares are down 10.5% in light after-hours trading.

