U.S. tech probes to complete next year - AG

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he hopes to have the Justice Department probes of the big tech platforms completed next year.

Barr says the review isn't limited to antitrust concerns, but that is a "front and center" concern.

The investigations cover Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet's Google (GOOG,GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Barr, to the WSJ CEO Council: "We started in earnest in July. It’s been moving very quickly. We’re talking very broadly with people and getting a lot of input from people in the industry and experts and so forth."