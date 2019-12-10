U.S. crude supply rose 1.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 1.41M barrels of oil for the week ending Dec. 6.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.92M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 3.24M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 3.53M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories declining by 2.8M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

January WTI crude recently was $59.07/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $59.24/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, OILU, DTO, USL, USOU, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OLO, OILK, USOD, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX