Fires from CP Rail oil train derailment under control

Fires are still burning but under control where a Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) train derailed yesterday while hauling crude oil, company and public safety officials say.

CP says 34 cars derailed west of Guernsey in Saskatchewan, spilling crude and causing a fire, although the amount of oil spilled is still not clear.

CP re-opened the rail line this morning once all track repairs and safety inspections were complete.

Canadian Transport Minister Garneau says the federal Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident; he says the site was inspected by Transport Canada in August and by CP in recent days.