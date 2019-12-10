Mednax shareholder Starboard may push for company sale - WSJ

Mednax (NYSE:MD) activist investor Starboard Value has privately nominated a majority slate of directors at the healthcare services firm and is pushing for a full or partial sale of the company, WSJ reports.

Starboard submitted the slate ahead of Mednax's nomination deadline a little over a week ago, according to the report, which also says Starboard could withdraw the slate if talks between the two sides result in an agreement but otherwise plans to move ahead with a proxy fight at the company's annual meeting next year.

MD shares have slumped ~25% YTD, continuing a four-year slide, hurt by factors including higher expenses and a big goodwill impairment charge in the recent quarter.