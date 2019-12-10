AutoZone scores largest single-session gain since March 2009

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) soared to all-time highs today after crushing expectations for FQ1 earnings and racking up a 3.4% Y/Y rise in domestic same-store sales vs. 2.7% in the same period last year.

Today's 6.9% jump, AZO's largest one-day gain since 2009, was only the latest advance for a company whose shares have more than doubled since July 2017.

AZO's quarter "checks all the boxes," including 14% growth for commercial sales, the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth for the segment, according to Instinet.

AZO is "underpenetrated in commercial but is seeing outsized growth rates as initiatives around product availability and depth gain traction... a key part of our positive investment thesis," Instinet writes.

"Our expectation is to have higher than historical sales growth like we have experienced in the last several quarters," CEO William Rhodes said during today's earnings conference call, adding that the company aims to grow EBIT by low- to mid-single digits over the long term.

Rhodes also noted U.S. tariffs imposed on trading partners have caused AZO to raise some prices, but the effect has been manageable.